MIAMI, March 25 — Orlando City SC completed the long-anticipated signing of Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann yesterday.

The 35-year-old French attacker is signed from July 2026 through the 2027-28 season with an option for 2028-29. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Bringing Antoine to Orlando is a landmark moment not only for our club, but for our city, our supporters and for Major League Soccer,” team owner and chairman Mark Wilf said.

“He is one of the most gifted, accomplished and influential players of his generation, and his decision to choose Orlando City reflects the mission and culture of our club. Our focus is on consistently building a championship-calibre roster every year, and adding a world-class player like Antoine reinforces that commitment and our belief in what the Club can achieve.”

Griezmann will join the Lions as a designated player when the MLS secondary transfer window opens in July, pending medical clearance and receipt of his international paperwork.

“I am very excited to begin this next chapter of my career with Orlando City,” Griezmann said.

“From my first conversations with the Club, I could feel a strong ambition and a clear vision for the future, and that really spoke to me. I look forward to making Orlando my new home, meeting the supporters, feeling the energy at Inter&Co Stadium, and giving everything I have to help the team achieve great things.”

Griezmann has recorded 13 goals and four assists across all competitions with the La Liga side this season.

The 2018 Fifa World Cup winner spent 10 seasons at Atletico Madrid, where he is the club’s all-time leader with 211 goals across all competitions from 2014-19 and 2021-26. He was the La Liga Player of the Year in 2015-16 and placed third in the Ballon d’Or voting in 2016 and 2018.

“Antoine is a complete footballer — creative, intelligent, clinical — and he is a proven winner on the biggest stages of the game,” Orlando City general manager Ricardo Moreira said.

“Beyond his talent, he brings leadership, a relentless drive and a championship mentality that will elevate everyone around him. This is a statement signing for our club and ownership group, and we are thrilled to welcome Antoine and his family to Orlando.”

Griezmann has tallied 298 goals and 132 assists across 792 professional appearances in Spain. He had 44 goals in 137 caps for France before retiring from international competition in 2024. — Reuters