KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Tennis great Andre Agassi will headline a star-studded pickleball showcase in Kuala Lumpur next month, with a record-setting match planned atop Merdeka 118.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion is set to headline the JOOLA Titans Tour 2026 on April 7 and 8, marking one of the sport’s biggest showcases in Malaysia as pickleball continues its rapid rise across Asia.

Organisers said the two-day event will feature exhibition matches, community engagement sessions and a festival-style celebration, culminating in a record-setting match at Merdeka 118 — touted as the highest pickleball game ever staged in the country.

Agassi will lead a star-studded line-up that includes world No.1 Ben Johns, alongside top international names such as Anna Bright, Federico Staksrud and Tyson McGuffin.

Currently ranked world No.1 in all three divisions, Johns has amassed more than 190 gold medals and holds the record for the most Triple Crown victories in professional pickleball history.

Poster for the JOOLA Titans Tour in Malaysia featuring world No.1 Ben Johns and tennis legend Andre Agassi in exhibition matches.

The Kuala Lumpur stop will also feature a group of leading pro players from Asia and Australia, including Andie Dikosavljevic (Australia), Ken Tam (Vietnam), and Japan’s Kenta Miyoshi and Aiko Yoshitomi.

The Kuala Lumpur leg will begin with exhibition matches at Stadium Juara in Mont Kiara before shifting to the iconic Merdeka 118 for the headline clash between Team Agassi and Team Ben Johns.

From 8.30pm on April 7, the public will also be able to witness a large-scale light, drone and pyrotechnic display around the skyscraper, transforming the city skyline into a spectacle celebrating the fast-growing sport.

Beyond the main event, April 8 will focus on grassroots development, with players participating in community outreach programmes across the Klang Valley, including free coaching workshops and meet-and-greet sessions aimed at growing the local pickleball scene.

Tickets for the event start from RM169 and are available online, with multiple tiers including VIP access. Link for tickets here.