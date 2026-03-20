PUTRAJAYA, March 20 — A new approach in setting the national contingent’s medal target for the 2027 Sea Games in Malaysia is being studied, said Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari.

He said the proposal to set a specific gold medal target as opposed to the total number of medals used previously is still under discussion.

He said the move needed to be thoroughly examined to ensure that any targets announced later did not put undue pressure on athletes, especially in terms of their morale and momentum ahead of the biennial sports games.

“Actually, this matter is still under discussion, not decided yet. I am just throwing out the idea so that we look at a new approach in announcing the gold medal target or the overall medal target.

“We need more research and scrutiny so that it does not affect the athletes, either in terms of morale or their spirit,” he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama led by editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj at the minister’s office, recently.

Dr Mohammed Taufiq said the new approach also takes into account Malaysia as the host of the 34th edition of the Games, thus taking on a bigger challenge compared to previous editions.

He said that as the host, the target is no longer just to be in the top three, but rather needs to be directed towards emerging as the overall champion.

“To become the champion, we definitely need to target the most gold medals,” he said.

Therefore, Dr Mohammed Taufiq said the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) plans to hold engagement sessions involving various stakeholders including national sports associations, athletes and sports experts to determine medal targets before the relevant decisions are made.

In recent years, the national contingent has taken a more cautious approach by only setting a target for the total number of medals rather than a specific gold medal target for the sports games it participates in.

Meanwhile, Dr Mohammed Taufiq sees sepak takraw as a sport that has the potential to contribute to the country’s success at the 2027 Sea Games if the current momentum of success can be maintained.

He said it is hoped the excellent achievements of the national sepak takraw squad at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand are translated into greater success when Malaysia becomes the host.

“That is our wish so that what we achieved at the Thailand 2025 Sea Games becomes a catalyst for the 2027 SEA Games. We do not want the success to stop there,” he said.

According to him, KBS is also in discussion with the Malaysian Sepaktakraw Federation (PSM) on efforts to expand athletes’ exposure at international level to gain experience and drive performance to the best level.

At the same time, he said that the development of new talent at the grassroots level also needs to be given attention to ensure the continued success of the traditional sport.

“Sepak takraw is currently receiving a very great response at the grassroots level. Apart from maintaining the excellence of existing athletes, it is important for the association to unearth new talent. We do not want a period of vacancy for replacements,” he said.

At the 2025 SEA Games, the national men’s sepak takraw squad ended a 34-year wait for a gold medal in the team regu event when it defeated traditional enemy and host, Thailand in the final before adding another gold through the regu event by defeating Vietnam in the final. — Bernama