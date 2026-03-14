KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 – It’s the end of the road for Malaysian shuttlers following men’s doubles pair Kang Khai Xing-Aaron Tai’s quarter-final exit in the Swiss Open Badminton Championships at St Jakobshalle, Basel, yesterday.

The Malaysians went down 19-21, 15-21 to the seventh-seeded Danish pair of Daniel Lundgaard-Mads Vestergaard in 37 minutes in their first-ever meeting.

In the semi-finals, the Danes will face Peeratchai Sukphun-Pakkapon Teeraratsakul after the Thais defeated France’s Eloi Adam-Leo Rossi 21-19, 21-12 in another quarter-final tie. — Bernama