JOHANNESBURG, Dec 17 — Victor Osimhen used to sell newspapers in the crowded, traffic-clogged streets of Lagos: now he creates headlines as a consistent scorer for Nigeria and Galatasaray.

As Nigeria prepare to face Group C rivals Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda during December at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, much is expected from the 26-year-old.

“He is the greatest striker in the world,” says head coach Eric Chelle as the Super Eagles seek a fourth Afcon title and first since 2013.

Nigeria have an abundance of attacking talent and fellow former African player of the year award winner Ademola Lookman is among those who could partner Osimhen.

The story of Osimhen is typical of so many African footballers. It is a classic rags-to-riches tale as seemingly insurmountable odds are overcome to achieve stardom.

Osimhen revealed his childhood difficulties in a series of social media posts, hoping they would inspire Nigerians facing similar adversities.

His earliest memories of life in the Nigerian commercial capital are of dusty streets and the stench from a waste dump.

“I had to sell newspapers and bottles of water to help my family survive,” recalled the star who turns 27 on December 29, the day before Nigeria face Uganda in their final group match.

A stroke of luck changed his life and propelled him on a path that would lead him to be crowned 2023 African player of the year.

A candidate for a place in the national under-17 team for the 2015 World Cup, he initially failed to impress coach Emmanuel Amuneke and was dropped.

But several assistant coaches disagreed with the decision and asked Amuneke to give Osimhen a second chance.

Amuneke, scorer of both goals when Nigeria beat Zambia 2-1 in the 1994 AFCON final in Tunisia, heeded their pleas.

Given a second chance, Osimhen went on to score 10 goals in seven matches and play a key role as Nigeria won the tournament in Chile.

Thanks to Amuneke

Osimhen has never forgotten the role Amuneke played in launching his career, lavishing praise on him during an acceptance speech when voted the bset player in Africa.

“Special thanks goes to Emmanuel Amuneke. Without him I do not think I would be standing here holding one of the most prestigious awards in international football,” he told the audience in Rabat.

Spotted by scouts in Chile, Osimhen moved to Europe, but his scoring skills deserted him when he joined Wolfsburg.

He failed to score in 14 matches and was loaned to Charleroi, where he rediscovered his scoring touch, netting 12 times in 25 matches.

Next stop for the Nigerian was Lille in neighbouring France. He spent one season there, averaging a goal every two matches.

Napoli splashed a club record 70 million euros in 2020 to sign Osimhen and he repaid the faith in him by helping the club end in 2023 a three-decade wait for a Serie A title.

Osimhen was hot property and the media linked him with a move to the Saudi Pro League, Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain.

But he went to Istanbul-based Galatasaray instead, first on loan, then permanently. In Turkey, he has maintained his ability to score frequently.

Osimhen has been an equally prolific goal poacher for Nigeria, scoring 31 in 45 internationals since his 2017 debut, including four in a 2024 Afcon qualifier against Sao Tome e Principe.

In recent months, he bagged a hat-trick against Benin and two against Gabon in 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

But the Super Eagles will be notable absentees from the global showpiece next year after losing the African play-offs final against the Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties in Morocco.

Osimhen was forced to retire injured at half-time against the Congolese, and many Nigerian supporters blamed the loss on his absence.

He is no stranger to injuries and often wears a protective face mask after sustaining a broken cheekbone and eye socket playing for Napoli. — AFP