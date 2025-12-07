LEEDS, Dec 7 — Liverpool suffered another embarrassing capitulation to ramp up the pressure on manager Arne Slot as Leeds twice hit back to salvage a thrilling 3-3 draw on Saturday.

The Reds led 2-0 and 3-2 thanks to Hugo Ekitike’s quickfire double and Dominik Szoboszlai’s strike but still failed to see the game out as they failed to win for the eighth time in their last 10 league games.

Slot’s faith in Ibrahima Konate will again by questioned after the French centre-back conceded a penalty that began the Leeds fightback.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s spot-kick and Anton Stach levelled before Szoboszlai quickly restored Liverpool’s lead.

But deep into stoppage time, Liverpool failed to deal with a corner and Ao Tanaka was unmarked at the back post to blast in.

A point leaves Liverpool languishing in eighth in the table and showing no signs of arresting an alarming slide since they clinched a record-equalling 20th title last season.

“There’s a sense of disbelief,” said Slot. “I think we played quite well to very well during large parts of the game and went 2-0 up.

“It’s not about me. It’s about us, it’s about the fans. The players have worked so hard and again to concede from a set-piece - the 10th or 11th this season. If you concede so many you cannot be higher up the table than we are.”

Slot showed his faith in Ekitike as he was preferred to record signing Alexander Isak up front, with Mohamed Salah also left on the bench for the third consecutive game.

Leeds had been buoyed by their impressive 3-1 win over Chelsea in midweek that dispelled doubts over Daniel Farke’s future and another valuable point edges them three points clear of the relegation zone.

“To get out of this week with these performances and this amount of points is great for the lads,” said Farke.

“It’s just a point but the lads can take even more than just a point. It feels a bit like a win tonight.”

Curtis Jones came closest to breaking the deadlock in a goalless first half with a curling effort that came back off the crossbar.

Leeds were architects of their own downfall early in the second period as Ekitike pounced on a loose pass by Joe Rodon to calmly slot past Lucas Perri.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt forward then threw himself at Conor Bradley’s low cross and got fortunate as Perri’s attempted clearance rebounded in off Ekitike.

Ekitike has been the only one of Liverpool’s big money signings during a near £450 million spent in the transfer window to so far deliver on his potential.

The Frenchman now has eight goals for the Reds despite seeing his game time impacted since Isak’s return to fitness.

Yet, Leeds were handed a lifeline by shoddy defending at the other end.

Konate’s woeful form has been a recurring feature of Liverpool’s decline this season.

He needlessly dived in to bring down Willy Gnonto on the by-line and Leeds were eventually awarded a penalty after a VAR review 17 minutes from time.

Calvert-Lewin smashed home the spot-kick and within seconds Leeds were level.

Stach was afforded far too much room inside the Liverpool penalty area before wrong-footing Alisson Becker with a powerful drive into the top corner.

However, Leeds got ahead of themselves in the pursuit of a winner as the visitors hit straight back when Szoboszlai latched onto Alexis Mac Allister’s clever dummy to slot into the far corner. — AFP