KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — National men’s singles shuttler Justin Hoh is set to enjoy a true ‘Danish delight’ as he heads to Denmark to train alongside some of badminton’s finest in Copenhagen.

Fresh off a runner-up finish at the recent Macau Open, Justin said this will be his first time training in a completely new environment — and he plans to make the most of it.

The 21-year-old said among the key lessons he hopes to take home is the discipline that keeps the Danes at the top.

“I feel I need to learn their discipline, both on the court and off the court,” he told reporters when met after a training session here today.

Last Sunday, the Kuala Lumpur-born shuttler’s dream of clinching his maiden Super 300 title was dashed after going down to Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan, 21-15, 21-5, in the Macau Open final.

Last month, the Badminton Association of Malaysia announced that the national singles squad is set to undergo a five-day training camp with the Denmark national team in Copenhagen from Aug 18-22.

The training stint is part of their final build-up to the World Championships 2025 in Paris, slated to take place from Aug 25-31.

The Malaysian contingent includes men’s singles Leong Jun Hao and women’s singles K. Letshanaa, both set to compete in Paris, along with Justin.

Justin was also relieved that he managed to reach the final in Macau following an underwhelming season this year.

He has climbed eight spots to 37th in the world rankings and hopes to maintain his momentum to achieve his mission of breaking into the top 32 by the end of the year. — Bernama