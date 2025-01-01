BUKIT MERTAJAM, Jan 1 — Thirteen-year-old Mohd Dawisy Zarif Mohd Khairi, a young football enthusiast recovering from severe burns, experienced a dream come true when he met his idol, Muhammad Faisal Halim, at the Permatang Pauh Madani Under-12 Football Championship in Penanti, Penang today.

Harian Metro reported that the meeting, arranged by Faisal and Dawisy’s mother, Suhana Samsudin, was kept a surprise.

Dawisy had always admired Faisal, both for his football skills and his resilience in the face of adversity.

“I didn’t expect this at all,” said Dawisy, who was visibly nervous but overjoyed during the encounter.

“Faisal told me not to give up and to keep playing football once I’ve fully recovered. His words mean so much to me.”

Dawisy’s journey has been anything but easy.

Last year, he suffered serious burns after an electric shock while trying to retrieve a football in Bayan Lepas.

After almost a year of treatment, he returned to school in October but still carried the dream of meeting Faisal.

His mother revealed to Harian Metro that even during his recovery, Dawisy followed Faisal’s story closely.

Faisal himself had suffered severe burns in an acid attack in May last year, making him a source of inspiration for the young footballer.

“Dawisy often left encouraging comments on Faisal’s Instagram, even when he was struggling emotionally. Their injuries are similar, and Dawisy often said he wants to be as strong as Faisal.

“Recently, his twin brother was chosen for the school football team, but Dawisy wasn’t selected due to his condition. He was heartbroken, so I’m grateful this meeting could restore his confidence,” said Suhana.

For Faisal, meeting Dawisy was equally emotional.

“Dawisy reminds me of myself. I told him to stay strong and keep playing if he gets the chance. Talent and passion can’t be lost,” said Faisal to the national daily.

“We’ve both faced tough challenges, but football teaches us to get back up. Our scars tell a story, but they don’t define our future. The game goes on.”