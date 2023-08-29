PETALING JAYA, Aug 30 — Bodybuilder Datuk Mohd Syarul Azman Mahen Abdullah was crowned as the Best Athlete in the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM)-100PLUS Awards 2022 ceremony last night.

Mohd Syarul Azman, who is better known as Mike Mahen, clinched the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships for the fifth time in Phuket, Thailand last December in the 167cm and above athletic physique category and emulated the feat of Sazali Samad, who is the last bodybuilder to have won the top SAM award in 2013.

After winning his first title in 2016, the 50-year-old Mike Mahen repeated that triumph in 2017, 2018 and 2019. He missed out on the title in 2021 after the championship was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mike Mahen was chosen ahead of shuttlers Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, World Amateur Snooker Championship winner Lim Kok Leong, Birmingham Commonwealth Games men’s 55kg weightlifting gold medallist Muhammad Aniq Kasdan and gymnast Ng Joe Ee, the winner of two gold medals at the same Games and the 2022 Sportswoman of the Year.

Shuttler Cheah Liek Hou, 35, edged powerlifter Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, Nani Shahiera Zawawi (athletics) and swimmers Brenda Anellia Larry and Carmen Lim to clinch the Best Para Athlete 2022 award.

Liek Hou, has remained unbeaten en route to claiming the world para badminton title for the seventh time last season and who also emerged triumphant in the World Para Badminton Championships last November.

Mike and Liek Hou each received a trophy and RM10,000 from Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh at a leading hotel here last night.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria received the inaugural Sports Leadership Award in conjunction with the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM)-100PLUS 2022 Awards.

Meanwhile, speaking after receiving the award, Mohd Syarul said the recognition and award would serve as a motivation to strive for better performances and titles in the future.

“Represented the country for 16 years, five times nominated for National Sportsman Award but never won. This is the best year for me. I wish to dedicate this award to all the Sportswriters in the country,” he told reporters after the awards ceremony.

Liek Hou described 2023 as a good and prosperous year for him, especially so, after winning the 2022 National Paralympian Award during the National Sports Awards in July.

“Last year my performances were outstanding because I won all the tournaments that I participated and I am proud of my achievements,” he said.

SAM had also introduced the Most Popular Sports Commentor award this year, with the winner to be decided based on the most votes cast online from August 22-27.

Astro Arena’s broadcast journalist Zulhelmi Zainal Azam claimed the overall best winner for the Sports Journalism category and became the recipient of the Siebel Award which came with a cash prize of RM7,000 and a trophy.

Apart from recognising and honouring athletes who excelled in their respective sports as well as for bringing fame and honour to the country throughout last year, Sportswriters in the country were also recognised and were part of the RM50,000 prize money during the 2022 SAM-100PLUS 2022 Awards.

A total of six categories are up for grabs namely Best News Report (Print Media), Best News Report (Electronic Media), Best News Review (Print Media), Best News Review (Electronic Media), Best Special Report (Open) and Best Sports Photography. — Bernama