General view of a Manchester United player wearing a black armband after the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth during a match against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain, September 8, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 12 — The English Football League has announced its teams will return to action tomorrow after fixtures were suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Matches in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland were postponed over the weekend as a mark of respect for the late monarch.

The EFL runs the three divisions below the Premier League — the Championship, League One and League Two.

“A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the national anthem to be played in stadiums,” the EFL said in a statement today.

“With a national policing plan now in operation, the league and clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.”

The Premier League resumes on Friday, when Aston Villa host Southampton and Fulham travel to Nottingham Forest.

But is not yet certain that all matches in the Premier League or EFL will go ahead as planned at the weekend due to the strain on police resources as a result of the queen’s state funeral, which will take place next Monday.

Sports governing bodies were meeting again with the government today to discuss the scheduling of events.

Discussions with European football’s governing body Uefa are ongoing over the scheduled European fixtures this week involving British clubs in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

“We will work with football clubs to try and ensure that, where possible, football fixtures can take place safely when balanced against the requirement to support national events and deliver day-to-day policing,” said a statement from the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

“This is a unique situation and we are working closely with everyone involved.” — AFP