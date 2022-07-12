A former national footballer suspected of possessing methamphetamine was arrested on Saturday. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — All national athletes are responsible for the presence of any prohibited substances in their bodily samples, said Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker.

According to a statement from the ministry, he said that this was in accordance with the Principles of Strict Liability (WADA, 2021).

“My advice to all athletes is that the use of banned substances will not only destroy their careers as athletes but also tarnish their image as well as that of the country, their families and the sport.

“Stay away from this harmful practice,” he said when commenting on the arrest of a former national footballer suspected of possessing methamphetamine on Saturday.

Elaborating on the incident, which has stunned the local sporting scene, he said the ministry regretted the incident. — Bernama