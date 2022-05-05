Malaysian shuttler Aidil Sholeh raring for action in 2022 Thomas Cup

Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin in action against Kazakhstan’s Niyazov Artur at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam, February 17, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Young national men’s singles player, Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin is determined to be in action in court after being part of the national squad for the second time in the 2022 Thomas Cup tournament in Bangkok, Thailand from May 8 to 15.

Aidil Sholeh is set on catching the eye of the coaching team to earn his colours as the third singles at Impact Arena.

However, the player ranked 100th in the world who has been warming the bench despite being listed in the final squad in the previous edition in Aarhus, Denmark, has to contend with four other singles players in Bangkok.

“If I am fielded, I will definitely prove my worth to deliver one point for Malaysia,” he added.

The national men’s singles camp for 2022 Thomas Cup would be led by 2022 Badminton Asia Championships winner, Lee Zii Jia apart from Ng Tze Yong, Leong Jun Hao and Liew Darren.

Meanwhile, Aidil Sholeh has to sacrifice his Aidilfitri celebration with his family for his mission to bring back the much-coveted Thomas Cup in Bangkok.

However, the 22-year-old player from Selangor is well-aware of his responsibility as a member of the squad to be away from home for the first time during this festival.

“Of course I missed the Aidilfitri celebration but I have an important task for the country.

“I hope Malaysians would pray for me as well as the Thomas and Uber Cup squads to perform well and become the champion,” he told Bernama.

The 2022 Thomas Cup tournament saw Malaysia drawn alongside Japan, England and the United States in Group D.

The United States replaced New Zealand who had to withdraw from participating in the 2022 Thomas Cup yesterday after some of their players became infected with Covid-19. — Bernama