Premier League TV rights deal in Russia ‘under review’

Premier League clubs are set to show their support for the people of Ukraine at this weekend's matches.

LONDON, March 3 ― The Premier League is looking at the suspension or termination of its Russian television deal following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, chief executive Richard Masters said today.

The Russian rights for the current season are owned by a company called Rambler, and broadcast on streaming platform Okko.

Match TV, owned by Russian state energy giant Gazprom, is then set to start a six-year deal from the 2022/23 season.

Commercial deals with Russia in all sectors are under scrutiny and Masters told the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London: “With regards to our broadcast contracts in Russia, clearly they’re under review.”

“We’re looking at (the contracts) very closely in terms of suspension, termination,” he added. “It’s happening right now. It’s a fast-moving situation.”

“I’d like the Russian people to see the strength of feeling in the Premier League and in English football this weekend,” Masters said.

Earlier this week Russia was suspended from international football competitions and European governing body Uefa ended its partnership with Gazprom. ― AFP