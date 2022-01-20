Betis given stadium ban after projectile injured Sevilla player

Real Betis midfielder Sergio Canales (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey match against Sevilla at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville January 16, 2022. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MADRID, Jan 20 — Real Betis will play their next two home games behind closed doors, the Spanish football federation said on Wednesday, after an object thrown from their crowd hit a Sevilla player last weekend.

Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan was hit by a plastic pole that was thrown from a Betis section of the Benito Villamarin stadium on Saturday, causing the match to be suspended at 1-1.

Jordan was taken to hospital and was recovering at home on Sunday after being diagnosed with a head injury.

The Seville derby restarted on Sunday from the 39th minute, without fans, and Betis went on to win 2-1 to advance to the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

The Spanish football federation said in a statement on Wednesday the measures taken by Betis to prevent the incident occurring were “insufficient”.

The statement concluded: “After the incident that occurred during the match played between Real Betis and Sevilla in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, the Competition Judge has sanctioned Betis by closing their stadium for the next two matches.”

Betis are able to appeal the decision within 10 days. — AFP