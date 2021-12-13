Football fans, players arrested over riot at Labuan football match

— IStock.com pic via AFP

LABUAN, Dec 18 — Labuan police arrested 10 men today after a violent incident involving supporters and players during a football match at Labuan Sports Complex here yesterday.

Labuan deputy police chief DSP Mohd Ibrahim Ghani said the local men are aged between 17 and 36 and were detained to assist in the investigation of a fracas in the under-23 football match.

He said eight of them appeared in court today and Labuan Magistrate’s Court ordered them to be remanded for four days beginning today, while two others until tomorrow.

“We received a report on the brawl not long after the incident the riot started during the match between Team Bambu 2 and Team PAT United around 1.30pm when the match was in the second half.

“There were some supporters from both teams who were dissatisfied with a scuffle that occurred during the match, causing some supporters to enter the field.

“Several individuals suffered minor injuries and have received treatment,” he said to Bernama today. — Bernama