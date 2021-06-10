Uefa suspends disciplinary proceedings against Real, Barca and Juve

The Super League was announced in April by 12 founding clubs but collapsed less than 48 hours after it was launched following an outcry by fans, governments, players and managers. — AFP pic

MADRID, June 10 — Uefa’s independent appeals body has suspended disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus over their attempt to launch a breakaway Super League, European soccer’s governing body said on Wednesday.

Uefa opened a probe against the three clubs on May 25, but said it suspended proceedings after being notified by the Swiss authorities of a court order from the commercial court in Madrid obtained by the legal entity European Super League Company SL.

“The Uefa Appeals Body has decided to stay the proceedings until further notice,” read a statement on Uefa’s disciplinary website.

The Madrid court last month asked the European Court of Justice to establish if Fifa and Uefa were breaching EU competition law by preventing the clubs from creating a breakaway European Super League.

The commercial court also asked Europe’s top court if Fifa and Uefa are able to impose restrictions or penalties on clubs who remain part of the planned competition.

The court also passed a holding order that Fifa, Uefa and all its associated federations must not adopt “any measure that prohibits, restricts, limits or conditions in any way” the Super League.

“In reliance on the Court Order, the mentioned three clubs have sought to shield themselves from potential disciplinary consequences related to this so-called ‘Super League’ project,” Uefa said, adding that the suspension of disciplinary proceedings was temporary.

The Super League was announced in April by 12 founding clubs but collapsed less than 48 hours after it was launched following an outcry by fans, governments, players and managers.

Nine clubs — Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid — officially withdrew and accepted financial penalties from Uefa for their part in the process.

Three of the founders - Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus - have not distanced themselves from the project. — Reuters