Premier League Big Six reach £22m settlement over Super League

LONDON, June 9 — The six English clubs that said they would join the European Super League will pay a combined £22 million (RM128 million) as “a gesture of goodwill” and face a 30-point deduction if they attempt a similar move in future, the Premier League said today.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will also each be fined £25 million if they attempt another breakaway, the league added.

The £22 million collective payment by the “Big Six” will go towards “the good of the game”, including new investment in support for fans, grassroots football and community programmes.

“The Premier League and The FA have worked closely together throughout this process and this agreement brings both investigations into the matter to a conclusion,” the league said https://www.premierleague.com/news/2167982?sf246616763=1.

The Super League was launched with 12 clubs as founding members, but nine of them — six from England and AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid — have since backed out and reached a deal with Uefa. — Reuters