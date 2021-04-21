Juventus shares sink on Super League chaos

After a fall of some 4.23 per cent yesterday, at around 0800 GMT today the price was down a further 10.77 per cent to €0.779 on the Milan stock market. — AFP pic

ROME, April 21 — Shares in Juventus plunged by more than 10 per cent today, following in the footsteps of Manchester United after their Super League project with some of Europe’s top football clubs collapsed.

The Italian club’s shares had reached their highest level since September on the announcement of the project, at €0.911 (RM4.51) on Monday, but fell as all six English clubs withdrew following a furious backlash from fans and football authorities.

After a fall of some 4.23 per cent yesterday, at around 0800 GMT today the price was down a further 10.77 per cent to €0.779 on the Milan stock market.

Manchester United shares fell yesterday in New York, dropping six per cent and erasing most of the previous day’s gains. — AFP