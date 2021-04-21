Italian clubs give up on European Super League project but want change

Italian champions Juventus, whose president Andrea Agnelli was one of the driving forces behind the project, said the withdrawal of most of the 12 founding teams made the project unworkable. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MILAN, April 21 — Italy’s AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus today followed all six English clubs as well as Atletico Madrid in giving up on the European Super League (ESL) project while continuing to push for a change in world football.

Italian champions Juventus, whose president Andrea Agnelli was one of the driving forces behind the project, said the withdrawal of most of the 12 founding teams made the project unworkable.

“(Juventus) believes that at present there are limited chances that the project be completed in the form originally conceived,” the Turin club said.

They added that they “convinced of the soundness of the project’s sport, commercial and legal premises (and) remains committed to pursuing the creation of long-term value for the Company and the entire football industry.”

In an interview given before the English clubs’ withdrawal, Agnelli insisted the project would go ahead.

“Football is no longer a game but an industrial sector and it needs stability.”

Shares in Juventus plunged by more than 12 per cent today, having reached their highest level since September on the announcement of the project.

Like Juventus, AC Milan did not formally withdraw but said they were bowing to a backlash from fans around the world.

“The voices and the concerns of fans around the world have clearly been expressed about the Super League, and AC Milan must be sensitive to the voice of those who love this wonderful sport,” said the seven-time European champions.

The club owned US-investment fund Elliot added: “Change is not always easy, but evolution is necessary for progress, and the structures of European football have evolved and changed over the decades.

“We will continue to work hard to deliver a sustainable model for football.”

Chinese-owned Inter Milan confirmed they were “no longer part of the Super League project”.

“Inter believes that football, like every sector of activity, must have an interest in constantly improving its competitions, to keep on exciting fans of all ages around the world, within a framework of financial sustainability.”

Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid officially remain the only teams left in the project which was announced late on Sunday. — AFP