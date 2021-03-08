Perak FC satisfied with draw against PJ City

Perak player Guilherme De Paula heads the ball towards the goal during the Super League match against PJ City FC at Stadium Perak, March 7, 2021. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Mar 8 — Perak FC coach Chong Yee Fatt said that he was satisfied with the overall performance of his players despite only managing a 0-0 draw with PJ City in the Super League match at the Perak Stadium last night.

He said there were several chances produced by the players during the 90 minutes match but they failed to be utilised to score goals.

“Praise should also be given to the opposing team as they managed to break some of our movements. We will try to fix our weaknesses so that we will be better prepared for our next match,” he said.

Commenting on the action against Sri Pahang in Kuantan on March 10, he said that he may make some changes to ensure three full points for the team.

“Thus far, all players are still free from injuries but maybe I will make some changes due to the relatively tight schedule of matches,” he said.

Meanwhile, PJ City’s coach P. Maniam praised the seriousness and commitment shown by his players, who managed to steal one point when playing at the opponent’s court.

He said that this was because it was not easy to balance the action of the home team that dominates the game from the beginning to the end of the match.

He also reminded the players not to be complacent as there are still many difficult matches to face in the coming weeks. — Bernama