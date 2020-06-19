Becker welcomes tennis return after ‘really worrying’ times

Boris Becker was speaking as building work started yesterday on a tennis academy which will bear his name at Hochheim am Main in west Germany. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, June 19 — Boris Becker said it was a “good week for tennis” after the ATP and WTA announced they will restart in August following a five-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am very happy that international tennis is starting again,” said six-time major winner Becker.

“Many players urgently need the prize money.

“(Novak) Djokovic, (Rafael) Nadal, (Roger) Federer and a few ladies certainly don’t, but I’ve had phone calls from players in recent weeks who have asked: ‘Do I have to find another job? Should I go back to school?’

“That was really worrying.”

The US Open in New York will take place from August 31 until September 13 with the delayed French Open to start in Paris two weeks later.

The US Open, however, will be held behind closed doors while Roland Garros chiefs plan to allow some fans to attend.

The 52-year-old Becker was speaking as building work started yesterday on a tennis academy which will bear his name at Hochheim am Main in west Germany.

At a cost of €22 million (RM105.5 million), the project will boast 40 courts, a 110-room hotel and a museum dedicated to Becker.

“It is a small miracle that we are standing here today despite the pandemic,” said Becker. — AFP