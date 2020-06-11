Covid-19: Four key requirements for teams to resume training, says Malaysian Football League

MFL said all Super League and Premier League teams are required to adhere to four key requirements before beginning training sessions next Monday. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — All Super League and Premier League teams are required to adhere to four key requirements before beginning training sessions next Monday (June 15).

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) in a statement today said the two main criteria were that each team must submit Covid-19 swab tests certified by the team doctor to the MFL, as well as appoint a coordinating officer to monitor SOP compliance at the team-level.

The next two require the teams to name training centres held in closed areas, and the training venue has to be registered with the Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

MFL chief executive officer Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said these four aspects were crucial in preventing any violation of the SOP set by the National Security Council, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS).

“I look forward to the cooperation of all teams in this regard to enable things to run smoothly, as they have been allowed to conduct training sessions, but at the same time, we can help prevent the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

KBS on Monday granted permission to all team-based and combat sports athletes to begin training without contact by keeping three to five metres of social distancing, beginning June 15.

Meanwhile, Ab Ghani said MFL also hoped all teams strictly adhere to the SOP under Phase One of the training.

“If all the teams are able to follow everything outlined in the SOP during the Phase One training sessions, and the number of new Covid-19 infections continue to decline, we might be able to conduct contact-based training sessions in Phase Two,” he added.

The Super League and Premier League campaigns are expected to resume after a long hiatus this September, with matches postponed since March 16 following the Covid-19 outbreak. — Bernama