All 143 Road to Tokyo participants test negative for Covid-19, says National Sports Council D-G

The positive development was announced by National Sports Council (MSN) director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail in a statement today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — All 143 participants under the “Road to Tokyo” (RTT) programme training at the National Sports Complex Training Centre in Bukit Jalil have been confirmed negative of Covid-19.

This comes after 11 of the 143 participants still awaiting the Covid-19 swab test results were declared to be free of the virus.

“All 11 participants will begin their training session on June 12, 2020,” he added.

The 143 individuals under the RTT programme comprise of athletes, coaches, managers, support staff, as well as sports science and medical support staff. — Bernama