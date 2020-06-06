FAM delegates hold fourth meeting with Reezal Merican. — file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — A delegation from the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) led by its president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin met with Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican in Putrajaya today.

FAM in a brief statement posted on Facebook said the fourth of such meetings held was to discuss football-related matters including updates on standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure football activities could resume in the near future.

Also present at the meeting were National Sports Council (MSN) director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail and FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam.

FAM also thanked Reezal Merican for his willingness to meet and share his views with FAM, as well as help in ensuring the local football league could resume as soon as possible.

The parent body had previously met Reezal Merican on March 17, April 30 and May 31 to discuss various footballing issues, including the SOP to enable the restart of the Malaysia League.

The FAM and the Malaysian Football League (MFL) have suspended all their football activities since March 16 following the Covid-19 pandemic and the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) and conditional movement control order (CMCO). — Bernama