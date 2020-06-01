CMCO: FAM mulls quarantine-based training camps for Malaysian teams

The logo of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is pictured at their headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 5, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) wants to take a quarantine-based approach, similar to the one adopted under the Road to Tokyo (RTT) programme, in conducting centralised training camps for the national teams preparing for two major tournaments in October.

The Harimau Malaya (senior team) needs to get back into shape to resume their 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifying campaign, while the national Under-18 side is set to play in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-19 Championship in Uzbekistan, which is the qualifier for the 2021 FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam, however, stressed that any decision and plans for the teams would be based on the approval from the Youth and Sports Ministry, Health Ministry and National Security Council (NSC), with due consideration given to the safety and health of everyone involved due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For the Under-18 team, we want to house them at the National Sports Council (MSN) in Bukit Jalil. Since we already have guidelines and SOPs (standard operating procedures) prepared for the RTT programme, we will work with MSN.

“For the senior players, we are getting the approvals and SOPs done first. Only then can conversations with regard to when we can gather them together start. As we know, MFL (Malaysian Football League) is mulling over getting the club players to start training. As long as our players are training, we are happy,” he said at a virtual press conference today.

The badminton and sailing squads preparing for the Olympics began centralised training at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM), Bukit Kiara and National Sailing Centre in Langkawi respectively today under stringent SOP. The rest of the athletes under the elite programme are expected to check in at MSN on June 8.

Stuart stressed that FAM couldn’t set an exact date for the training camps yet as the government might extend the conditional movement control order (CMCO) beyond June 9.

Asked about players who might refuse to answer the national call-up due to concerns over Covid-19, Stuart said FAM has yet to discuss with the players as the priority was to get the SOP and approvals sorted out.

“Only then will we speak with the players. If they do not want to join, it’s their choice. I think the point of conversation will be between head coach (Tan Cheng Hoe) and the players,” he said. — Bernama