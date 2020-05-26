Leipzig captain Poulsen out with ligament injury

RB Leipzig’s Yussuf Poulsen in action during the Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany August 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, May 26 — RB Leipzig will be without captain Yussuf Poulsen for at least part of the last seven matchdays of the season after suffering a ligament injury on Sunday, the club said.

Leipzig, who host Hertha Berlin tomorrow, are third in the league on 54 points, seven behind leaders Bayern Munich and three off second-placed Borussia Dortmund with seven games left in the campaign.

The Bundesliga had to break for more than two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic and resumed 10 days ago.

The 25-year-old forward was on target in their 5-0 demolition of Mainz 05 on Sunday and set up two more goals but was diagnosed with a ligament injury a day later.

“Our forward Yussuf Poulsen sustained a ligament injury in his right ankle during the game against Mainz 05,” the club said. “He will be sidelined until further notice. That was the result of a scan on Monday.” — Reuters