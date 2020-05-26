Ibrahimovic injury to calf, not Achilles, say AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds up his AC Milan shirt at Casa Milan in Milan January 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

MILAN, May 26 — Zlatan Ibrahimovic has picked up a calf injury and not ruptured his Achilles tendon as feared, AC Milan confirmed today.

“Ibrahimovic has sustained an injury to his right soleus muscle during yesterday’s training session,” the Serie A team said in a statement.

“The Achilles tendon is perfectly intact. The player will undergo a scan in 10 days’ time.”

Milan did not say for how long the 38-year-old would be out of action, although Italian media reports say he could be facing four weeks on the sidelines, as Serie A eyes a potential restart next month.

Ibrahimovic rejoined the seven-time European champions during this season’s winter transfer window. He suffered a calf injury shortly after signing in January.

He returned to Italy two weeks ago from Sweden, where he had been training with Hammarby, in order to prepare for a possible return to action. — AFP