Malaysia not keen on Philippines Asean Para Games, already focusing on Vietnam edition

File picture of the Malaysian Asean Para Games contingent. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — The Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) stressed that it is not keen to participate in the 2020 Asean Para Games (APG) in the Philippines although a new proposal has been raised for the biennial sporting event to be held on a smaller scale.

PCM president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin said today that it had shifted its focus completely to preparing for the 2021 APG in Vietnam.

He added that the Philippines Paralympic Committee (PPC) had wasted a lot of the participating nations’ time and money with its ‘careless attitude’.

As such, PCM is of the opinion that the Asean Para Sports Federation (APSF) board of directors should immediately confirm and ratify the cancellation of the 2020 APG, regardless of the new proposal.

“We will focus on 2021 (APG), no need to be confused. We focus on the Road to Tokyo, Road to Vietnam, and I also do not want to trouble our athletes.

“We do not want to keep our athletes in suspense and feeling hopeful. I don’t want to do that. Enough of the drama, we’ve had enough,” he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama TV here today.

The Asean Para Sports Federation (APSF) recently confirmed having received official notification on the cancellation of the APG from PPC.

However, the Thailand Paralympic Committee has suggested that the 10th edition of the sporting event be organised on a smaller scale or as a carnival.

This has put the PPC in a dilemma as its president Michael Barredo continued to keep mum on the decision.

The APG in the Philippines, originally slated to be held from Jan 18-24 this year, was postponed to March 20-28 due to budget and logistical issues, before being postponed again following the Covid-19 outbreak, and finally cancelled. — Bernama