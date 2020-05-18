Uefa postpones Executive Committee meeting

In a statement, Uefa said the meeting would now take place on June 17. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 18 — European soccer’s governing body Uefa has postponed its Executive Committee meeting scheduled for May 27 because of some “open points” regarding the venues for next year’s re-scheduled Euro 2020 tournament.

In a statement, Uefa said the meeting would now take place on June 17.

The Euro 2020 championships, due to be staged in 12 cities across the continent, was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic that shut down soccer in March.

Uefa said the change to the meeting was caused by “the existence of some remaining open points regarding a small number of proposed venues for the rearranged Uefa Euro 2020 next year”. — Reuters