Kelantan Football Association seeks donations after Fifa orders salary arrears payment to former player

Kafa is seeking donations from its fans after being ordered by Fifa to pay back the salary arrears of one of its former players, Casio Francisco De Jesus. — Picture via Facebook/Himpunan Penyokong Kelantan Seluruh Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — The Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) is seeking donations from its fans after being ordered by the International Federation of Association Football (Fifa) to pay back the salary arrears of one of its former players, Casio Francisco De Jesus.

Its action committee chairman Ahmad Muzzakir Hamid said that time is of the essence, as the ongoing conditional movement control order (CMCO) due to the Covid-19 pandemic has made it difficult for the association to raise the necessary funds.

“The situation is further aggravated by the fact that business dealings with our partners such as the sale of football jerseys have to be stopped for the time being, and the silence from our sponsors over the matter,” he said in a statement.

Should Kafa fail to pay the arrears, Ahmad said it would complicate the association’s efforts to form a team to compete in the Malaysia Premier League, with the possibility of more severe repercussions as well.

“Kafa will keep supporters updated on the amount collected from time to time. We humbly ask for your sympathetic assistance for the sake of our beloved team,” said the chairman.

Earlier today, it was reported that Fifa has ordered the association to pay approximately RM629,620.28 to De Jesus by the end of the month. Failure to do so resulting in a docking of points.

The Brazilian played for Kelantan in 2018 and 2019, before joining Indonesian team Barito Putera.

Last year, three points were docked by Fifa from Kafa after it failed to pay back the arrears owed to its former technical director Alfredo Gonzalez.

In the statement, Ahmad said all donations can be channelled to the Kelantan Football Association through Maybank account number 5530 1063 0676. A copy of the transaction slip should be sent via WhatsApp to 013-9283293.