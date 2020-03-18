Covid-19: Cancellations and changes in US sport

The Masters, first men’s major of the year that was scheduled for April 9-12 at Augusta National has been postponed, with no new date specified. ― Reuters pi

LOS ANGELES, March 18 — A quick look at major cancellations and changes in North American sport through yesterday amid the coronavirus pandemic:

American Football

Cancelled: NFL annual meeting March 29-April 1, all public events surrounding April 23-25 draft which will still take place

Suspended: Travel by team personnel to assess prospective players and face-to-face meetings among free agent prospects and team staff as NFL orders team facilities shuttered

Athletics

Postponed: The 124th Boston Marathon, scheduled for April 20, postponed to September 14

Baseball

Postponed: Major League Baseball season start, originally scheduled for March 26, until mid-May

Cancelled: Major League Baseball Spring Training games; 2020 World Baseball Classic qualifier postponed

Basketball

Suspended: NBA regular season from March 12

Cancelled: NCAA “March Madness” national collegiate basketball tournament; move followed shutdown of lead-in tournaments in Big Ten, Big East, Atlantic Coast, Southeastern and Pacific 12 conferences

Football

Suspended: MLS season for 30 days from March 12

Cancelled: US men’s friendlies vs Netherlands in Eindhoven on March 26 and vs Wales in Cardiff on March 30

Cancelled: US women’s friendlies vs Australia in Sandy, Utah on April 10 and vs Brazil on April 14 in San Jose, California

Cancelled: Mexico men’s friendlies vs Czech Republic in Charlotte, North Carolina, on March 26 and vs Greece in Arlington, Texas, on March 29

Golf

Postponed: The Masters, first men’s major of the year that was scheduled for April 9-12 at Augusta National, no new date specified

Postponed: US PGA Championship scheduled for April 14-17 at Harding Park in San Francisco, no new date specified

Suspended: US PGA Tour season through May 10, including cancellation of last three rounds of the Players Championship, the Valspar Championship, WGC Match-Play, Corales Putacana Resort Championship, Texas Open, RBC Heritage, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Wells Fargo Championship and Byron Nelson

Postponed: Three LPGA tournaments in March and April, including the April 2-5 ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California, the first major on the 2020 golf calendar

Ice hockey

Suspended: NHL regular season from March 12

Cancelled: Women’s World Championship to be held in Canada from March 31 to April 10

Motor racing

Cancelled: First four races of IndyCar season, the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, GP of Alabama, GP of Long Beach and IndyCar Challenge at Austin Texas

Postponed: First seven races of the NASCAR stock car season, planned resumption May 9

Tennis

Cancelled: Indian Wells ATP Masters and WTA tournament scheduled for March 11-22

Cancelled: Miami Open ATP Masters and WTA tournament scheduled for March 23-April 5

Cancelled: Houston ATP tournament April 6-12 cancelled as part of ATP Tour worldwide six-week suspension

Cancelled: Charleston WTA tournament April 6-12. — AFP