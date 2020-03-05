Bandar Malaysia Open: Andrew Dodt takes solo lead on 9-under par after Day One

Australian Andrew Dodt rounded the first nine with three birdies and an eagle on the Par 5 seventh hole. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KEMUNING, March 5 — Australian Andrew Dodt arrived a day late to prepare for the Bandar Malaysia Open, but it played in his favour as he carded a 9-under par 63 to lead by two strokes against Japan’s Naoki Sekito after Day One at Kota Permai Golf and Country Club.

Dodt, who teed off from the first tee at 1pm along with Malaysian Jeremiah Kim Leung Kwang and Thailand’s Suradit Yongcharoenchaiad, rounded the first nine with three birdies and an eagle on the Par 5 seventh hole.

He took that hot form into the second nine, carding three consecutive birdies from 12 till 14, before closing out with a birdie on the final hole. In all, Dodt finished the Par 5’s on 5-under for the day.

When met after his round, Dodt said he was surprised at his good play, having come to Malaysia in a hurry, which scuppered his preparations.

Dodt said he arrived a day late as he had trouble getting a flight in and played the pro-am tournament yesterday poorly.

“I didn’t play that good in the pro-am as I was feeling a little tired and tight after my flight from Sydney,” said Dodt.

“I played the New Zealand Open last week and it was a bit tricky to get here. So I took an extra day to get here which I never do for a tournament and I had no physio (therapist) and no practice.

“I did everything I normally wouldn’t do (in a tournament) but I shot 9-under. So I’m not sure if it helped my game, I’m just guessing,” said Dodt candidly.

Dodt is no stranger to playing in Malaysia. In August last year, he beat Canadian Richard Lee at the Damai Golf and Country Club to win the Asian Tour Sarawak Championship.

It was a comeback win as Dodt had to take several months off from April till August 2019 because he had injured his back.

“Someone mentioned it to me yesterday as I kind of forgot about it.

“Malaysia’s been a happy hunting ground for me and today was another step in the right direction playing here,” added the 34-year-old Queenslander.

Meanwhile, second placed Sekito credited his accurate iron play for a 7-under 65. He recalled playing at Kota Permai when he was a junior where he lost in a playoff.

“I missed only one green today,” said Sekito after carding eight birdies to a solitary bogey on the Par 72 course.

“I remember playing here when I was 17 and lost in a playoff. I couldn’t speak English that well at the time. It was before I went to Australia.

“I only remembered playing on this course before when I came back here this week. Good vibes for me because I played well although I didn’t win at that time.

“I haven’t played in a tournament for a month, so it was nice to come back and get off to a good start. You need to keep the ball in play to give yourself birdie chances out there,” said the 22-year-old.

The Bandar Malaysian Open is making a comeback after a four-year hiatus. The field consists of 156 players of which half will be dropped after tomorrow’s Round 2.

Round 1 had to be stopped at 5.55pm due to inclement weather and a lightning scare.

Play will resume tomorrow at 7.40am.

Four other players are on 6-under and still with a chance to win. They are Chang Wei-lun from Taiwan, Bjorn Hellgren from Sweden and Pavit Tangkamolprasert and Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand.