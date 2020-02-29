FIA and Ferrari reach ‘settlement’ over engine

Ferrari Chairman John Elkann speaks during the presentation of the new Formula One race car SF1000 at the Romolo Valli Municipal Theatre in Reggio Emilia, Italy February 11, 2020. — Ferrari Press Office/Handout via Reuters

MONTMELÓ, Feb 29 — The FIA said Friday that they had reached a “settlement” with Ferrari following “thorough technical investigations” over the engine used by the Italian giants which raised eyebrows in the paddock in 2019.

A number of teams, including leading rivals Red Bull, demanded clarification over potential benefits of fuel flow sensors in the Ferrari power unit.

“The specifics of the agreement will remain between the parties,” said the FIA in a statement.

“The FIA and Ferrari have agreed to a number of technical commitments that will improve the monitoring of all Formula 1 power units for forthcoming championship seasons as well as assist the FIA in other regulatory duties in Formula 1 and in its research activities on carbon emissions and sustainable fuels.”

Approached by AFP on Friday, neither F1 chiefs nor Ferrari would comment on the nature of the agreement. — AFP