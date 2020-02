Real Madrid unveil Eden Hazard during the presentation at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, June 13, 2019. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Feb 23 — Eden Hazard is facing another long injury layoff after Real Madrid announced on Sunday that he had fractured his right ankle during his team’s 1-0 La Liga defeat at Levante.

Belgium forward Hazard, whose first season at Real has been plagued by injury, will now miss Wednesday’s Champions League last 16 clash with Manchester City and the Clasico with league leaders Barcelona. — AFP