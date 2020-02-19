Bandar Malaysia is title sponsor for Malaysian Open 2020

(From left) Asian Tour director of partnership Charlie Tingey, Datuk Majid Manjit Abdullah representative of Tan Sri Lim Kang Hoo, executive vice chairman of Iskandar Waterfront Admiral, MGA president Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor, OCM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, and Winning Matters CEO Arep Kulal with the new logo of Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 in Kota Permai Golf and Country Club February 19, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Feb 19 — Bandar Malaysia Sdn Bhd was today announced the title sponsor for the Malaysian Open 2020, with the prestigious golf championship now known as Bandar Malaysia Open 2020.

Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) President Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor said he was delighted that Bandar Malaysia commonly shared the passion in the growth of golf in this country including the much-storied championship that was the pride of Malaysia’s golfing community.

“With Bandar Malaysia onboard, it certainly adds prominence to this world-class professional event and we look forward to an exciting week ahead,” he said in a press conference at the Kota Permai Golf and Country Club here.

Mohd Anwar also unveiled the tournament’s new logo following the introduction of Bandar Malaysia as the title sponsor.

Bandar Malaysia Sdn Bhd is the master developer of Bandar Malaysia, a mixed-use urban development strategically built at the current Sungai Besi Airport site.

Malay Mail is one of the official media partners of the tournament.

Malay Mail editor-in-chief Datuk Wong Sai Wan said the publication was proud to be associated with the Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 tournament after being named a partner.

Malay Mail editor-in-chief Datuk Wong Sai Wan on stage with Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) President Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor after Malay Mail was named the official media partner of the tournament February 19, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

“Coming back after four years, we want to show to the world that the Malaysia Open is a tournament that was the pride of the nation and what better way than through Malay Mail an online newspaper,” he said at the sidelines after the unveiling ceremony.

Wong also encouraged Malaysians to show their support by attending and spectating the tournament that was to be held early next month.

Following a four year hiatus, the 55th edition of the MGA’s flagship event will be held at Kota Permai Golf & Country Club from March 5 until 8.

The Kota Permai Golf & Country Club hosted the last Malaysian Open in 2008.

It offers a total prize money of US$1 million (RM4.1 million) with the champion cashing in US$180,000.

Mohd Anwar said MGA is committed to the safety and health of those present during the tournament in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We will be providing all facilities to prevent any untoward incidents. Our concern is the health safety of our visitors during the tournament,” he said, adding that organisers will be following the preventive measures based on guidelines from the Health Ministry.

He said MGA has not received feedback from the players that they would not be participating due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Malaysia has had 22 Covid-19 cases to date; 15 have since fully recovered and been discharged.