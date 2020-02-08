Australian rider wins second stage of 2020 LTdL

Schoolchildren waving flags as the Le Tour De Langkawi 2020 (LTdL) racing team competing in the first LTdL Tour series crosses Kuching Isthmus, February 7, 2020. — Bernama pic

KEMAMAN, Feb 8 — Australian rider, Taj Jones won the second stage of 2020 Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) cycling race, involving a distance of 261.1km from Dataran Batu Buruk to Bandar Baru Kerteh, here, today.

The Ara Pro Racing Sunshine Coast crossed the finish line first ahead of remaining nine top finishers in a bunch sprint with a total time of 4 hours 05 minutes and 29 seconds.

NTT Pro Cycling Team, Maximilian Richard Walscheid of Germany who won the 2020 LTdL curtain-raiser, Kota Kinabalu International Criterium, last Thursday, came in second place, while the French rider, Jeremy Lecroq of B&B Hotels-Vital Concept in third.

Malaysian rider, Mohd Harrif Saleh of Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team who finished in fourth place in today’s race, won the White Jersey as Best Asian Rider. — Bernama