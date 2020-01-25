Halep sees off Putintseva in straight sets to advance

Simona Halep celebrates winning her match against Yulia Putintseva (not pictured) at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Jan 25 — Simona Halep proved too strong for Kazakh Yulia Putintseva in their first career meeting as the Romanian fourth seed sailed through to the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 6-1 6-4 win on Saturday.

Former world number one Halep, who reached the Melbourne Park final in 2018, broke Putintseva’s serve three times in the first set and twice in the second.

Putintseva, ranked 38th in the world, broke Halep once in each set and surprised her opponent with some well-disguised drop shots, though her last attempt hit the net to end the match.

Twice Grand Slam champion Halep, 28, will next meet the winner of the third-round match between Belgian No. 16 seed Elise Mertens and American Catherine Bellis. — Reuters