Race 2 of IATC to proceed tomorrow despite fatal incident

SEPANG, Nov 2 — Race 2 of the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup (IATC) is set to go ahead at the Sepang International Circuit tomorrow despite a fatal incident on track today.

Following the incident, Talent Promotion Director Alberto Puig has gathered the IATC riders to ask how they would like to proceed: cancel further track action this weekend or have Race 2 take place.

According to a statement by Dorna, every rider voted to race tomorrow, therefore Race 2 would go ahead and any rider who subsequently chooses not to race has their full support and understanding.

“The race will be in memory of Afridza Munandar,” Dorna said in a statement.

In addition, there would be a minute of silence to remember Munandar at 11.20am on the grid.

The Indonesian rider died after being involved in an incident at Turn 10 on Lap 1, with the race red flagged immediately thereafter.

The 20-year-old rider received medical attention by the side of the track before being transferred to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) by helicopter. — Bernama