Former hockey international Anthony Ravindra dies of heart attack

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Former hockey international A. Anthony Ravindra died at the age of 56 after suffering a heart attack while playing a practice match last night.

Anthony Ravindra, who played for the national team in the 80s, suddenly collapsed at about 9.30pm during the rest period after the first set of 15 minutes at the Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak turf in Shah Alam.

He was rushed to Shah Alam Hospital in an ambulance, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

His younger brother, Joseph Ganandra, 55, said the wake will be held at his home at Jalan Teluk Pulai, Klang tonight.

“The mass will be held at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Klang at 2pm tomorrow and the body will be buried at the Meru Christian Cemetery.

“It is a great loss for us and the hockey fraternity as he was still actively playing in veteran tournaments and involved in an under-11 development programme in Klang,” he said when contacted.

Anthony Ravindra, who helped Selangor clinch the 1984 Tun Abdul Razak Cup, leaves behind his parents Joseph Arulanantham, 87, Mary Savaria Fernando, 85, Joseph Ganandra, and younger sister Shantini Martha, 55.

Meanwhile, Gurdip Singh Mann, who was with Anthony Ravindra, said the latter was fine before the match.

“Usually we will play every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Like any other day, I went to fetch him at his home as he did not drive. He was good and did not show any symptoms of illness.

“During the rest, he suddenly collapsed. We tried hard to revive him with the help of a doctor, but he did not show any sign,” said Gurdip, who had been his fan since young.

The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) conveyed its condolences to Anthony Ravindra’s family through Twitter. — Bernama