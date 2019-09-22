Vettel ends win drought with victory in Singapore

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel celebrates after winning the race at the Singapore Grand Prix, September 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 22 — Sebastian Vettel took his first win in more than a year by leading a Ferrari one-two at the Singapore Grand Prix today, while Lewis Hamilton finished fourth but stretched his championship lead to 65 points.

The German, whose last victory was in Belgium in August 2018, took the chequered flag 2.641 seconds ahead of Monegasque team mate Charles Leclerc, who had started on pole position for the third race in a row.

The victory was a record fifth in Singapore for four-times Formula One world champion Vettel, and third in a row this season for Ferrari.

Red Bull’s Dutch 21-year-old Max Verstappen took third place in a floodlit night race that saw the safety car deployed three times. Hamilton’s Mercedes team mate and closest rival Valtteri Bottas finished fifth. — Reuters