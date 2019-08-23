Watford loan Sweden winger Sema to Udinese

Ken Sema only moved to Vicarage Road last summer from Ostersunds FK and made 22 appearances for Watford. — Reuters pic

MILAN, Aug 23 — Watford winger Ken Sema has completed a season-long loan move to Udinese, the Serie A side confirmed yesterday.

The six-times capped Sweden international only moved to Vicarage Road last summer from Ostersunds FK and made 22 appearances for the English club.

The 25-year-old’s departure follows the arrival of Senegal international Ismaila Sarr to the Premier League outfit on a club record transfer of €35 million (RM162.4 million) from Rennes.

The north-eastern Italian club and Watford are both owned by the Pozzo family.

Udinese host AC Milan in their opening match of the Serie A season on Saturday. — AFP