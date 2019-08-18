Terengganu FC dedicate Malaysia Cup group match win to goalie Mohd Suffian after his death

Terengganu FC fans hold banners in remembrance of goalkeeper Mohd Suffian Abd Rahman during the Malaysia Cup Group A match with Negri Sembilan in Kuala Terengganu August 17, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 18 — Terengganu FC (TFC) have dedicated their 3-1 victory against Negri Sembilan in their Malaysia Cup Group A match last night to their late first choice goalkeeper Mohd Suffian Abd Rahman.

TFC interim coach Nafuzi Zain said the team’s players and officials were deeply saddened that their most senior player died of a heart attack at 1.10pm yesterday.

He said that the players were shaken to hear the sad news just hours before they were to play Negri Sembilan.

"Although it was emotionally tough on them, they played their hearts out to get a victory so as to dedicate it to him.

“I hope they will go on to win the Malaysia Cup for Mohd Suffian,” he told reporters after the match at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium here.

The 8,000-odd fans who turned up also observed a minute of silence as a mark of respect for Mohd Suffian.

The former national goalkeeper died at his home in Kampung Bukit Tunggal, near Kuala Terengganu. He was just 41.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan assistant coach Mohd Shafiq Jonny Abdullah said that despite this being their third straight defeat after having lost to Kedah and PKNS, he was still optimistic that The Deer would make it to the quarter-finals. — Bernama