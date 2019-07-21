Ministry to upgrade Seberang Perai sports complex

BUKIT MERTAJAM, July 21 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will upgrade and repair the track and stadium of the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) Sports and Recreational Complex in Jalan Betek here.

Its minister, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, said the ministry will wait for the application in relation to the upgrading and repair works before determining the amount of allocation to be channelled.

“I see that today many people attend the Fit Malaysia Programme here (MPSP Sports and Recreation Complex) and according to Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim Chee Keong, who is also the Youth and Sports Deputy Minister, this place is popular for sports and recreational activities.

“That’s why he (Sim) is asking KBS to upgrade and improve the track and stadium. So today, I announce that the application is approved. This is my deputy minister’s (Parliament) area, so we have to give special attention to it,” he told reporters after launching the Fit Malaysia Northern Zone Programme at the MPSP Sports and Recreational Complex here today.

Present at the ceremony were the ministry’s secretary-general Dr S. Waitchalla, State Youth and Sports Committee chairman Soon Lip Chee and other top Penang government officials.

About 25,000 people took part in the Fit Malaysia Programme, which was organised by the ministry with the aim of building a sporting nation at the grassroots level and to develop a sports culture for national well-being and unity.

Syed Saddiq said the programme in Penang was very good and even received the highest participation so far.

He noted that Penang was the third location of the Fit Malaysia programme after Selangor for the Central Zone and Terengganu (East Coast Zone).

“I’m proud and happy to see the sport enthusiasm shown by the multiracial community in the state. When I arrived this morning, there were many participants still registering to join Fit Malaysia and there was even an 80-year-old still strong enough to join the event.

“The ministry hopes that the people will continue to embrace this sporting practice for the upcoming editions of the tour that will be held in Johor for the Southern Zone and Sabah (East Malaysia Zone) soon,” he said. — Bernama