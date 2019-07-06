BAM gives Hendrawan a new challenge

File photo of BAM president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria speaking during a press conference at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil June 30, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 (Bernama) — National men’s singles coach Hendrawan has been given a new challenge — to whip four young players into world beaters who can replace former world number one Lee Chong Wei.

The 47-year-old Indonesian will now train Lee Zii Jia, Soong Joo Ven, Cheam June Wei and Lim Chong King to help them qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On the other hand, Datuk Misbun Sidek remains as the men’s singles chief coach to handle new talents like Leong Jun Hao, Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin, Tan Jia Wei, Ng Tze Yong and other promising players.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said these changes were made in consultation with both Hendrawan and Misbun.

“Misbun accepted our offer to remain as men’s singles chief coach. Apart from training the players mentioned earlier, he will also be responsible for unearthing new talents,” he told reporters after chairing the BAM Council meeting at the Malaysian Badminton Academy here today.

“Hendrawan’s knowledge and expertise are very valuable in the context of Malaysian badminton. We have discussed with them and both agreed to their respective duties,” he said.

Mohamad Norza said former world champion Hendrawan would use the plan he had drawn up for Chong Wei to train the four singles players under his charge now.

Hendrawan’s contract with BAM runs until 2020 but there had been a question mark over his status following the retirement of Chong Wei last month because he was hired to prepare Chong Wei for his final Olympic assault.

Mohamad Norza also announced the appointment of Chin Eei Hui as the mixed doubles chief coach replacing Pang Cheh Chang. Former national player Eei Hui will be assisted by Teo Kok Siang.

Pang has been reassigned to coach at the Bukit Jalil Sports School since last week.

Mohamad Norza also said BAM would introduce a national ranking system based on the concept and principle of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings beginning August 1.

Apart from changes to the training and coaching set-up, today’s meeting also discussed BAM’s management structure.

“The council has agreed to take one step further by agreeing for the position of the general secretary to be a full-time employment. In this regard the council has agreed to appoint Datuk Kenny Goh as BAM’s first full-time general secretary as of September 1,2019,” he said. — Bernama