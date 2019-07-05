BAM to announce minor reshuffle of coaching set-up tomorrow

Badminton Association of Malaysia coaching and training committee chairman Datuk Ng Chin Chai speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur September 5, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) will announce minor changes to the national coaching structure tomorrow, said coaching and training committee chairman Datuk Ng Chin Chai.

He said the committee decided on the changes at its meeting today but the details would only be announced tomorrow after the BAM Council meeting.

“This proposal will be presented to the council for approval; let the president (Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria) announce it.

“The restructuring involves all our five departments, (but) it is just a minor tweak,” he told reporters after the committee’s meeting at the Malaysian Badminton Academy in Bukit Kiara here today.

The fate of Hendrawan is expected to be made known tomorrow, as he has not been assigned to coach anyone in particular following the retirement of former world number one Datuk Lee Chong Wei last month due to nose cancer.

BAM needs to decide if it wants to give the former world champion from Indonesia a new responsibility or to terminate his contract, which is due to expire in December 2020.

Media reports said that mixed doubles head coach Pang Cheh Chang has been reassigned to train the juniors from the Bukit Jalil Sports School and his place has been taken over by former national player Chin Ee Hui. — Bernama