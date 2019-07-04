Tomic fined for playing below standards at Wimbledon

Australia’s Bernard Tomic in action during the match against Croatia’s Marin Cilic in Melbourne January 14, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 4 — Australia’s Bernard Tomic was fined £45,000 (RM235,581) for not playing up to the required standards at Wimbledon in his first-round loss to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, tournament organisers said today.

Fans looked bemused as the 26-year-old world number 96 lost today’s match 6-2 6-1 6-4 in 58 minutes, a performance described as “appalling” and “embarrassing” on social media.

“It is the opinion of the referee that the performance of Bernard Tomic in his first round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga did not meet the required professional standards, and therefore he has been fined the maximum amount of €45,000 which will be deducted from prize money,” organisers said in a statement.

First-round losers at Wimbledon receive €45,000. — Reuters