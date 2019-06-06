US billionaire Commisso buys Italy’s Fiorentina

Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa shoots at goal during their Serie A match with Napoli at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence February 9, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 6 — Billionaire Rocco Commisso has bought Italian Serie A football club ACF Fiorentina from the Della Valle family, his US cable company Mediacom Communications announced today.

Deal terms were not disclosed.

Reuters had earlier reported that the deal was valued at around €160 million (RM747.5 million), according to a source.

Italian-born Commisso, who also owns US football club New York Cosmos and is the chairman and CEO of Mediacom, made a failed offer last year to buy a controlling stake in AC Milan. — Reuters