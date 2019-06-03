Former Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Congress sec-gen Sidney Tung dies

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Former Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Congress (MTBC) Secretary-General, Sidney Tung died at the age of 74 today.

His wife, Vicky Kok Yik Shin said the long serving official, who was admitted to the University Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) due to stomach and lung infection, died at around 1 pm.

He leaves behind Vicky, daughters Vivian Tung Wei Wei and Lisa Tung Pei Pei.

“The wake will be held for two days from tomorrow. The funeral will be on Thursday at noon at the Nirvana Memorial Centre, Sungai Besi,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

Sidney, who turned 74 on January 6, retired from MTBC due to illness after serving the sport for 35 years in various positions, including Assistant Secretary (1978-1984) and Secretary-General (1980-to 2003).

He founded the Kuala Lumpur Tenpin Bowling in 1976, was a member of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) since 1980, sports manager of the 1998 Commonwealth Games and elected as Chief Executive Officer for the 2003 World Tenpin Bowling Championship (WTBC).

Sidney was also the vice-president of the Asian Bowling Federation since 1997 and the Commonwealth Tenpin Bowling Federation since August 2002.

In 2003, Tung was honoured by the World Bowling Writers with the Mort Luby Jr Distinguished Service Award due to his significant contributions.

Meanwhile, MTBC Secretary-General, Maradona Chok said Sidney’s contribution to the sport was phenomenal.

“The hard work he put in together with then (MTBC) president Datuk Dr P. S Nathan is the foundation of MTBC’s successes over the years.

“He was always championing for the athletes and taking care of the athletes’ welfare was always his priority. Actually hard to put in short as he has given so much to bowling,” he said. — Bernama