Fiorentina, Genoa both safe after goalless draw

MILAN, May 27 — Fiorentina and Genoa were jeered off the field after both teams escaped relegation with a dismal goalless draw yesterday.

Fiorentina needed only a point to be safe but Genoa only escaped the drop because Empoli were beaten 2-1 at Inter Milan and went down alongside Frosinone and Chievo, who had already been relegated.

Genoa, led by former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli, finished level on 38 points with Empoli but escaped because they had a better head-to-head record than the Tuscan side.

Fiorentina finished with 41 points after a season which began brightly but got steadily worse.

A cagey match produced almost no real chances and angry home fans jeered at the end after seeing their team extend their winless run to 14 league games. One banner read: “There is nothing to celebrate, you should be ashamed.”

Genoa, meanwhile, have failed to win in their last 10 outings. — Reuters