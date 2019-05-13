FAM shares national football vision and mission with Dr M

FAM President Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin greets Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during a courtesy call at Perdana Putra, Putrajaya May 13, 2019. — Picture by Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) shared the football governing body’s long-term direction and plans during a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at Perdana Putra, Putrajaya, today.

Its president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said that during the visit, he informed the prime minister about the new FAM headquarters project and the national training centre at Precinct 5, Putrajaya.

“I thank Tun Dr Mahathir for giving me the chance to share FAM’s vision and mission as well as our plans to build the new FAM headquarters and a national training centre that will be equipped with three training grounds, including one indoor.

“We expect this dream project to be a reality in the next five years,” he said in FAM’s Facebook new entry today.

FAM is in the final stages of negotiations with developers to build its new headquarters at Precinct 5, Putrajaya.

The first FAM building was at Birch Road (now Jalan Maharajalela), near the Merdeka Stadium. The six-storey building, which cost RM317,000, was inaugurated in December 1961 before the national body moved to the existing four-storey office at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya, valued at RM1.85 million, in 1979.

Hamidin, who was accompanied by FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam, also presented FAM’s long-term roadmap embodied in F:30.

He also updated Dr Mahathir with some recent developments on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between FAM and the Japan Football Association (JFA) which was signed at Perdana Putra on April 5.

“On behalf of FAM, I extended an invitation to the Prime Minister’s office to join the FAM delegation to Japan for a study tour later this year,” he said.

A month ago, Hamidin brought Fifa president Gianni Infantino and JFA president Kohzo Tashima to a courtesy visit to Dr Mahathir before signing the MoU with Tashima at Perdana Putra. — Bernama